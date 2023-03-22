First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 75,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $402.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

