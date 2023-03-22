82,600 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

