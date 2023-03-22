Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $19.41 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.