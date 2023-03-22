First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,195,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

