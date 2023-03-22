Range Financial Group LLC Sells 648 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

