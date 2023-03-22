Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 60,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.