Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,621 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

