NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.45.
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
