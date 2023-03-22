NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.