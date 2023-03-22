Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

