Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,172 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

