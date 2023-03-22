Titleist Asset Management LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tobam raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $298.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.23.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

