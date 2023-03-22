PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. City State Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

