Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

