NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. The company has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

