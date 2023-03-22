Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

