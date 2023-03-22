Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 8th Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

