Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.69. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

