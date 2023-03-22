Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $417.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.