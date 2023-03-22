Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.