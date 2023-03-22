Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

