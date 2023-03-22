Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.
ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.50.
ACN stock opened at $257.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.50. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
