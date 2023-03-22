iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

