Allworth Financial LP Sells 43,898 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,898 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

