Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,729 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.61.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

