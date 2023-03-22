First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,133 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

