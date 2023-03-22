PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.