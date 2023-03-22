Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,653 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

