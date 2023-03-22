Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $317.28 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

