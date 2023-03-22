Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

