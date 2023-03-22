L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.