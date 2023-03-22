Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

