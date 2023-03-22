Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.92. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

