Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

