Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MS opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

