Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $422.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.73.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

