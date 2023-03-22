Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 139,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.