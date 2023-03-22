Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Lowered by Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Up 7.1 %

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

FL stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.