Allworth Financial LP Sells 123,929 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,929 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

