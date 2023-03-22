Allworth Financial LP Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

