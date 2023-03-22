Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 521 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.69. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

