678 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.69.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

