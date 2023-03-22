Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,247 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

