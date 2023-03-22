First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $819.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $821.04 and a 200 day moving average of $799.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

