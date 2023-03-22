iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.