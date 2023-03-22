Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

