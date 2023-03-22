Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
NIKE Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE NKE opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.