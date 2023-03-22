Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,757 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.