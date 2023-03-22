Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.