Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLHY stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

