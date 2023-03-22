Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $59.25 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.24 and a 200-day moving average of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

